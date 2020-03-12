Jim Beam suspends distillery tours amid COVID-19 concerns

Jim Beam representatives announced Thursday that they are temporarily suspending all tours at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse and Maker's Mark Distillery.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the suspensions begin Monday.

Company leaders said they made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

The move demonstrates how COVID-19 is impacting Kentucky's tourism industry. Around 1.4 million bourbon fans flocked to the commonwealth in 2018.

As of Thursday afternoon, other bourbon giants such as Buffalo Trace Distillery and Heaven Hill Distillery have not suspended any tours.

A statement from Jim Beam did not indicate when the tours may begin again.