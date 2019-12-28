Jim Beam fined in massive bourbon spill that killed fish

Jim Beam has been fined $600,000 for a Kentucky warehouse fire that sent bourbon into nearby waterways and killed fish. The Courier-Journal reports the distiller agreed to the fine in a Dec. 6 order from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.

The company will also reimburse the state for $112,000. The July 3 fire started when lightning struck a barrel warehouse near the Woodford-Franklin County line. It destroyed about 40,000 barrels of aging whiskey.

Beam Suntory is the Chicago-based spirits company that owns Jim Beam. In a Friday statement, the company said it is “committed to doing what we can to restore the environment.”