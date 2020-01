It will be at least another two months before Jerry Lundergan is sentenced.

A jury convicted the father of former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes of ten campaign finance charges in September.

It stems from Alison Lundergan Grimes' failed senate run against Mitch McConnell back in 2014.

Jerry Lundergan and political consultant Dale Emmons were supposed to be sentenced Wednesday.

It has now been moved to March 25.