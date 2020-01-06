Monday marks 100th anniversary of Kentucky ratifying 19th Amendment

Jan. 6, 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of Kentucky's ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The amendment, which aimed to prohibit states and the federal government from denying women the right to vote, had failed to pass several times since 1878.

But in 1919, with the support of both houses of Congress and an endorsement from President Woodrow Wilson, the amendment was sent to the states for ratification.

36 of the then 48 states needed to ratify the amendment for it to become law. On January 6th, 1920 Kentucky became the 23rd state to ratify it, with Rhode Island becoming the 24th on the same day.

On August 18th, with Tennessee's ratification, the three-fourths majority criteria was met and the 19th amendment became official.

