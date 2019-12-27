Jan. 2 will be biggest day for holiday gift returns, UPS says

After the holidays comes the flood of holiday gift returns.

With the growing wave of online shopping, that means lots of packages are heading back to retailers.

UPS expects Jan. 2 to be its peak day with a record 1.9 million packages being shipped through its network, up 26% from a year ago. The company calls it “national returns day.”

“This will mark a seventh consecutive record, illustrating how e-commerce continues transforming shopping patterns,” UPS said.

UPS expects the record numbers on Thursday because it's the first workday of the new year.

The company also said many people buy online with the intention of returning the product if they don’t like it.

