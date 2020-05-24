Jakes Branch Fire and Rescue Dept. responds to crude oil leak into creek

Around 7 p.m. Sunday night the Jakes Branch Fire and Rescue department responded to a crude oil spill on Highway 476 near the Bulan Post Office.

The oil leaked from a tank and into a creek that flows into the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

"When we got on scene we discovered crude oil in the water it's coming out of a tank that has been partially tipped over just right over in this field, you know, we had to get up with the EPA and all of the environmental services that needed to be contacted," said Jakes Branch Fire and Rescue firefighter Ronnie Dillion.

The fire department turned the scene over to the environmental services and to natural gas company Jetta who owns the crude oil.

This is a developing story.

The Jakes Branch Fire and Rescue team also rescued three people from a car underwater on Highway 474.

No one was injured.