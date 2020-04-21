Jackson County officials looking for PPE donations, sales amid nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

At the Jackson Manor in Jackson County, there have been 50 cases of COVID-19.

The county overall has 55 cases. Of the 50 in the nursing home, 39 of those infected were residents, the other 11 being staff.

10 of the staff members have recovered, and four of the residents have died.

Two weeks ago, the first three cases were identified at the home.

Amid the outbreak at the nursing home, the county's judge executive, Shane Gabbard, says they are working to find places to buy PPE.

"Well number one is pray, and we got a lot of that prayer and support and we thank them for that if anybody has PPE that they'd like to donate, or knows where we can get, especially shoe covers, face shields, things like that. They're welcome to call my office," said Gabbard.

If you have PPE to donate such as shields or shoe covers, you can contact Gabbard at 606-287-8562.

You can also get up with Jackson County's Emergency Management at 606-287-3838.

