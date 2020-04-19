Jackson County Judge Executive: "We all need to have each other's backs"

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced on Saturday the third COVID-19 related death. The patient was an 85-year-old woman at Jackson Manor.

"It's very unfortunate that it ends up in the vulnerable places amongst the most vulnerable people," said Jackson County Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard.

As with any death, it always hits hard.

"To deal with three deaths, on top of any, you don't want to see any deaths but to have three, it kind of takes your breath away and the reality that this could cost a lot of lives," said Gabbard.

Gabbard and his team are working hard to make sure Jackson Manor is taken care of.

"Our biggest goal right now is to make sure that the facility has all the personal protective equipment that it needs to get through this pandemic," said Gabbard.

The goal is to make sure everyone is safe.

"Getting all the guidance that they need to help them to keep everybody that's not infected to keep them from getting infected," said Gabbard.

A community coming together to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Let's love one another and support one another until we get through this. We're going to get through it but until we do, we need to care about each other's health just about as much as we do our own," said Gabbard.

Gabbard also added out of the nursing home's 38 cases, 11 of those cases are staff members and 10 of those cases have recovered.