Jackson County confirms first three cases of COVID-19

Tuesday night a Facebook post from the Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

These are Jackson County's first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All three individuals are in isolation and the health department is working to contact those who may have come in contact with them.

Judge Gabbard asks that no one goes into a panic as the proper people are handling the situation and will inform anyone who may be at risk.

He asks that the community respects their privacy and prays for them.

"Right now we just need to pray for these individuals and respect their privacy until more information is released from the health department," said Gabbard.

"Keep practicing social distancing and stay away from large crowds. This will pass and we will be better when it does."

More information will be released by the health department in the upcoming days.