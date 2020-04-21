Jackson County Jail uses sewing machine to make masks for the community

In Jackson County, as the county reports 55 cases, 50 of those being in a nursing home, the local detention center has ramped up production of face masks.

Their set up is behind the jail in a small shed. There sits a lone sewing machine and a lot of material.

"This one of course doesn't have the straps on it it's just a sample," said Brian Gabbard showing a partially finished mask.

Gabbard is the county's jailer. Last year the jail invested in a sewing machine to repair mattresses, but that is not all it is being used for anymore.

"My chief deputy used to work in a sewing factory and I ask her if she could make them and she got online and basically got the blueprint for it and started making them," he added.

Gabbard's chief deputy, Donna Meyers, took a few of the inmates and they started making masks.

They have already made roughly 200 masks, giving out about 100-150 of them. The masks come in a couple of different designs. One takes about ten minutes to make, the other for about three minutes.

Some have gone to McKee Manor, others have gone to people in the community who want them.

"Just residents, all over the county that's asked for them, we've made em everyone that we can," he added.

The supplies have not cost them anything, they have all been bought and brought in by Meyers.

"This is nothing new is Jackson county. She just decided to go ahead and donate it herself, her time, her material. Everything," Gabbard added.

Inside the jail, they are also taking steps to help the inmates inside.

They no longer have visitors, everyone talks via a kiosk in the cells.

They also no longer have work release and take the temperature of anyone who comes into the building.

