The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jackson County Emergency Management are looking for a missing woman.

Officials said Sarah Carr was last seen on January 11 near Sand Gap.

She left her home driving a gray 2013 Dodge Journey. The vehicle has a diamond UK plate on the front and a Salt Life sticker on the back.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or Carr is asked to call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979 or the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.