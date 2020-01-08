J.D. Shelburne featured on cover of Kentucky's 2020 visitor's guide

Kentucky native and country music singer J.D. Shelburne made the cover of his home state's visitor's guide.

Shelburne joined Governor Andy Beshear to unveil this year's visitor's guide on Wednesday at the state Capitol.

“Tourism and hospitality create and support thousands of jobs and help to grow our economy across the Commonwealth,” said Beshear. “Our new visitor’s guide is our invitation to everyone to come to Kentucky and spend time enjoying our breathtaking state and national parks, adventure tourism, culinary and music scenes, the world’s best horses and bourbon and so much more. As we grow tourism, we will focus on increasing wages for our Kentucky families working in the industry.”

The state printed 400,000 copies of the guide to share travel tips, stories, and regional highlights. It focuses on the pillars of Kentucky tourism - music, bourbon, horses, food and outdoor attractions.

“Music plays such a vital part in our state’s history that it is only fitting we highlight the Year of Music and feature many Kentucky artists, including J.D. Shelburne, in this year’s Visitor’s Guide,” said Mike Berry, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “The passion J.D. has for Kentucky is infectious and we are thrilled to have him as our partner in celebrating music across the Commonwealth!”

The Taylorsville native capped off the event by singing “My Old Kentucky Home." He also performed a new song, “Straight From Kentucky."

“As a native of Kentucky, words can’t describe how honored and humbled I am to be selected for the cover of Kentucky’s Official Visitor’s Guide,” said Shelburne. “Growing up on my family’s farm, my love of this land stems from the values they instilled in me: a strong work ethic, a love of family, and having a passion for what you do. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many milestones throughout my career, and this is certainly one of my proudest moments.”