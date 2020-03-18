JCPenney temporarily closing stores, business offices

On Wednesday, JCPenney announced it would be temporarily closing its stores until April 2nd amid growing concerns over COVID-19.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers, and our communities,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”

The company says it will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC guidelines as well as those of federal, state and local officials and adjust their policy accordingly.

Customers will be able to continue shopping through the company's website as well as its mobile app.