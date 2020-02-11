'It's very scary': Harlan County braces for more potential flooding

On Thursday, the flood waters in Harlan County were the highest since the 1977 flood.

"It's scary. It's very scary," said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley.

Just days later, the county is bracing for more potential flooding.

"We have now shifted. We're still working on cleaning up a lot of areas that were flooded, but now we're getting back into preparation mode should we flood again," said Mosley.

Road crews have been working on roads for more than a week.

"They've been out some 12 to 14 hour days which is very physically demanding and difficult," said Mosley. "We've had a lot of county roads that have been damaged. We've had places where the blacktop is completely washed away. We've had to replace numerous tiles, creek crossings, that type of thing."

More than 70 homes were also left damaged. Home owners are left wondering if they should clean their houses or wait until the rain stops.

"You need to clean up, but I wouldn't go back and put furniture back in until I see what's going to happen this week," said Mosley.

Mosley said he is thankful no one in the county died because of the flood waters.

"We made it through this one really really fortunate," said Mosley. "You hear the horror stories of the 1977 flood. A lot those were relived last week, and we certainly hope we don't relive them again this week."

The American Red Cross still has their shelter open at the Harlan Baptist Church. They are handing out cleanup kits throughout the community.