"It's real special"; Kentucky Wildcats ready for Belk Bowl

Less than 24 hours away from Kentucky Football's bowl game against Virginia Tech in Charlotte, the Wildcats are taking nothing for granted.

Photo: UK Athletics

Monday morning, select players from both Kentucky and Virginia Tech met with the media to preview Tuesday's Belk Bowl and the season as a whole.

Kentucky defensive lineman Calvin Taylor knows getting to where they are today was not a guarantee.

"It's real special. Because if you would have told us with certain stuff that has happened, injuries and different things like that, we couldn't have believed it," said Taylor. "Tough bunch, adversity, next man up."

Previewing the matchup, most Kentucky players were not talking X's and O's necessarily. They were more focused on looking back at what this senior class has accomplished at Kentucky and what some of their highlights have been in the blue and white.

"Yea it's crazy, I was looking back two weeks ago. I've had some great times here at UK," said offensive lineman Logan Steinberg. "I would say my best was beating Florida in the swamp. Breaking that record, giving Coach Schlarman the game ball, I would say that's my best memory as a Wildcat."

Knowing what they had to fight through to get there, the Wildcats feel confident. As the players left Monday's media event where the trophy was displayed, Kash Daniel said they will just take a picture with it after the game.

"You know I'm just so thankful. Thankful for this opportunity to put this jersey on every day and represent this state and represent my hometown, represent the people of Kentucky and the people of Eastern Kentucky," said Daniel. "This has been a dream come true."

Virginia Head Coach Justin Fuente said this is a talented team and he thinks quarterback Lynn Bowden has not gotten the praise on the national level he deserves.

"He's doing more than just taking the ball and running it up the middle, he's running the entire offense," Fuente said. "He strikes me as an intense competitor."

When asked about what he expected to see out of the Virginia Tech defense, Bowden's answer was pretty simple.

"Man, I don't want to talk about them, they'll be alright."

In the morning, thousands of people in blue and white will be heading into the Bank of America Stadium to watch UK play, and some of those people will be UK fans who live in Charlotte.

Sister station WKYT talked to Ben Borrusch, who has two young sons growing up in UK blue and white. They enjoy tailgating and having Kentucky parties with their neighbors, who also happened to be Wildcat fans.

"I was waiting for 'em, because I knew they were coming," Borrusch said as he remembered the day the Nichols family moved in.

Neighbor Drew Nichols said, "This guy rolls up in his Jeep and he starts 'Cats, Cats, Cats' chant out of his Jeep as we're unboxing."

"It's the only way to welcome them to the neighborhood," Borrusch said."

All of them have tickets to the game and hope to celebrate their victory on New Year's Eve.

The Cats play the Hokies at noon Tuesday on ESPN. Can Kentucky go for two bowl wins in a row?

