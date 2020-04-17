'It’s protecting people': Pikeville Medical Center producing PPE in house with 3-D printers

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) is at an all-time high, especially in rural communities.

“The things that we need are out of our communities grasp," said Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn.

Staff at PMC took it into their own hands to figure out a way to produce the supplies that keep them safe.

“This is a great return on investment, again it’s protecting people it’s allowing us to see more patients. It’s doing all that," said Blackburn.

PMC bought six 3-D printers so they could start printing face shields.

“It appears that we’re actually able to make somewhere around, somewhere between 50 and 70 a day now," said Blackburn.

They partnered with SOAR and the city of Pikeville to help fund the project.

“Whatever we can do to make everyone as safe as possible we’re gonna do it," said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter.

“It’s great when we get to use a fund like that that we know is going to right to the frontlines and probably save lives," said Jared Arnett, SOAR executive director.

This project keeps the staff more protected and gives jobs to employees who may be idle.

"What this means goes behind the monetary. It's more about what it means to human life and what it means to our workers that are on the frontline every single day," said Blackburn.

PMC is printing the shields every day. They have a lot of the 'at-risk' employees making the shields to keep them safer.