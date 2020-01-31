'It’s powerful and it’s lively and it’s beautiful': Artists Collaborative Theatre in awe of post-fire support

Almost one week after a fire tore through their building, representatives from the Artists Collaborative Theatre are looking back on a "trying" week.

"Everybody who came through the doors of this building, we were all looking for community in one way or another," said incoming artistic director Treyton Blackburn.

He said it never occurred to him what that community looked like without the stage.

“We always thought about that in the abstract and the gift that was to the audience. And now we’re getting to see the gift that was to the community," Blackburn said. "It’s powerful and it’s lively and it’s beautiful.”

He said the outpouring of support the theatre company has received has left them nearly speechless. Local businesses and churches have offered help, as have the local schools. Blackburn says there has even been help and encouragement offered from outside of the region.

“Hopefully we can give back ten-fold what’s been given to us in this trying time," he said.

As part of that giving back, a team from TJ Hurst State Farm of Pikeville set up outside of Elkhorn City Dollar General Friday.

"We are working with 'Quotes for Good.' That's a program that, for every quote that we do for auto and home, we get to donate $10 to a local nonprofit. And we chose the ACT," said TJ Hurst State Farm employee Ashley Bentley. "We just want to get the community together to help rebuild."

Bentley says the company is hoping to donate $1,000 to the efforts.

Plans are underway from other area businesses to set up a benefit night for the theatre. According to Blackburn, that kind of giving has really put things into perspective for ACT.

“Figuring out how to say thank you in such a large scale is, I think, what the company is trying to wrap our heads around at this point," he said.

He said all of the donations, which total nearly $10,000 through the Facebook donations shares alone, are more appreciated than anyone could know. But he hopes that giving spirit continues as the theatre prepares for its first post-fire production in March.

ACT is rehearsing now for its production of "You Can't Take it With You," using a rehearsal space provided by the Pike Fine Arts University of Kentucky Extension Office.

Blackburn said the real battle comes when staging, painting and props are needed for the production because the majority of the company's collection was housed in the building.

“You know, who’s with you when the rubber hits the road?" asked Blackburn. "And who has a hammer in-hand, ready to put in a nail? Who has a roller in hand, ready to paint?"

He said that volunteer hands-on help will be needed now more than ever as they move toward the next act. To volunteer or donate, visit Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. on Facebook.

