'It's our history. It's our legacy': Local church searching for stolen safes

Part of a church's history is gone after two safes were stolen from Faber Baptist Church in Corbin.

The safes contained every document the church had from the very first meeting more than 100 years ago.

"It's a record of their service to the church and to the Lord," said fill in pastor John Miles."It covers the entire history of all the people from that day that it started till today that have made this church stand in time for over 100 years."

There was no sign of entry.

"Not a broken window. All the doors still locked everything else," said Miles.

They only bought the safes to protect the documents from harm.

"It lasted for 100 years in a file cabinet and then we bought the safes and now they are gone," said church member Chip Marlow.

The safes are about 60 pounds, Sentry brand, light tan, and about two feet high.

The church is not looking to press charges.

"We just ask for the documents. The safes are yours," said Miles.

They only want what is most precious to them. The history can never be replaced.

Miles is asking for anyone with information to come to the church. He is even offering to give the combination to the safes if they can just return the documents.