'It's more than just a food box'; Volunteers distribute boxes of necessities to homeless camps in Pikeville

A recent survey of the homeless population in Pike County opened the eyes of many.

While counting, volunteers with the WestCare Emergency Shelter left boxes of necessities behind.

Officials said it is more common than you think.

"It's not your stereotypical kind of presentation of what homelessness is," said Dr. Tiffany Slone.

Dr. Slone is a Clinician with the WestCare Emergency Shelter in Pikeville.

Volunteers with the shelter conducted the count.

Communities are required to complete the count in order to receive federal funding for homeless programs under the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The homeless population in Eastern Kentucky is different than in urban areas.

"Just by the sheer volume of individuals that we serve every year, it definitely indicates a problem," Dr. Slone pointed out.

However, just because it is hard to see that does not mean it does not exist.

"They kind of around here find places to go like in the woods, in tents, under bridges," Dr. Slone explained.

She told WYMT, those at the emergency shelter care about the homeless, even those who do not live under their roof.

Staff at the shelter take the time to make boxes full of necessities.

"It's more than just a food box," said Dr. Slone.

These boxes are filled with items like a hand-made mat, blanket, hat, gloves, food and hygiene products.

"It provides an opportunity for these people to understand that people are willing to take the time and people do care about them," explained Dr. Slone.

Plus the boxes have information inside on how to they can get help.

WestCare services can assist anyone who may need help with a resume, obtain a driver's license, get a social security card and even recover a birth certificate.

"If they're not there, we just leave it for them so they can read about the opportunities that are available to them," Dr. Slone said. "Westcare is an organization that is willing and truly desires to help."

During the cold weather, the West Care Emergency Shelter opens its doors for anyone (who passes a background check) to come in to stay warm.

From 7:00 P.M. until 7:00 A.M., if the temperature drops below 32 degrees, the shelter serves as a warming station.

If you would like to contact the shelter, you can call this number (606) 432-9442.

Here is the address for the shelter:

173 Redale Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501

