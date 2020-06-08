Advertisement

JCPenney in Middlesboro Mall closing amid company bankruptcy

(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
JCPenney announced they filed for

and last week they released a list of more than 150 store closures across the country.

Six locations in Kentucky are on that list including the store in the Middlesboro Mall.

“We’ve always counted on it being here and we were surprised when we found out that we were on the list for closure," said Property Manager Carolyn Widner.

The store has been there since the mall opened in 1983, and has been an anchor store for the mall.

“It’s a favorite place for families to shop. They love to come here and shop for back to school, Christmas and other holidays," said Widner.

One of the regular costumers is Teresa Gilbert. She shops at the mall about once a week.

“It’s kinda everybody’s go to I mean we only have a few left so it’s kinda really sad that they are leaving," said Gilbert.

She loved the sales on children's clothing.

“I have three boys they are super super expensive but they always had really good deals for them. I could always match their clothes and everything for great prices," said Gilbert.

Now, she is disappointed to lose another local shopping option.

“Our small little community is losing so much and it kinda does make it sad that now we’re gonna have to take our money elsewhere you know we still have a couple places but what happens when every one of those places closes down too?" said Gilbert.

Widner told WYMT, even with JCPenney closing the mall still has many shopping options and will stay open.

The Corbin location was not on the list of closures.

