'It's just took a toll on us this week': Daycare owners concerned after ordered to close

In a news conference on Monday , Governor Andy Beshear ordered daycares to close by the end of the day on Friday.

For the last several days, Heidi Bingham, owner of Jack-N-Jill Daycare Center, has been preparing for the closure.

"I've never heard anything like this. And, when I did I knew that is was just different. Something was up, to be prepared. And immediately, like as of three weeks ago we started preparing," said Bingham.

The daycare workers began taking out plants and their fish, too. Simply because they do not know when they will get to be back.

A typical day at the daycare brings in more than 30 kids, but Friday they had about one-third of them.

For those kids, Bingham began getting extra diapers ready to send home, because she did not know what they are going to need until those kids can get back to the daycare.

Her biggest fear was if the closure would make the situation better or worse for the kids and their families.

"Grandparents are great, but they're susceptible to everything, and the parents working 18 hours that are nurses and physicians assistants. There's just a lot of concerns," Bingham said. "If I can be any help to them if I can get diapers and bring to them, or paper towels or tissues. Or, to do anything for them, bring them food. I'll do it. I mean I don't have a job so, that's the next best thing to help them in any way that I can."

Bingham was concerned about her and her staffs income as well. The best fix she knows to get everyone back into their normal life and back to work is to follow the CDC's recommendations, as well as helping each other out in any safe ways that they can.

For any questions regarding COVID-19, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.