"It's hard"; Bell County families still recovering from flooding one month later

Homeowners in Dorton Branch are still recovering from flood damage done to their homes one month ago.

For Roxie Johnson, it means working from early in the morning to late each night, Monday through Saturday. And for now, she has to live with her family because it simply is not livable.

"You go all day long just trying to do a little bit here and a little bit there. And go from room to room. There's insulation and plywood, and everything to try to put back," said Roxie Johnson.

They have had help from the Southern Baptist church and disaster relief organizations to get some of the damaged walls and floors out of the way so they can start to repair their home. Just Thursday, they were gifted with a new stove, bathtub and washing machine - something the Johnsons are beyond thankful for.

In the flooding, they lost everything they owned because the water reached several feet into the second story of their home. Which means, like their neighbor Jenny Bartarian, they are not out of the woods by far. For now, Jenny is just grateful for her daughter Brandy, who has stepped up and is allowing Jenny to live with her and her family until she can get back on her feet.

"Well, I'm hoping they get state and federal funding. I hope they make a federal declaration, I hear from various people that that is coming. I hope that that happens," said Bartarian. "And maybe, buy out the people on the flood plane. You know, where they can get another home. Because rebuilding here, I live across from the Cumberland River. So I mean, if you rebuild it, what if that happens again?"

It's even hard for clean-up crews like the Mutual Aid Disaster Relief volunteers.

"It's like, there's a short window of time to fundraise and things like that, and then after that people have moved on to the next disaster," said volunteer Lill. "Even if there is aid it's like maybe there's no transportation to get the things. It's just, it's hard."

The homeowners still need help with rebuilding their homes, ripping out damaged home interiors, as well as replacing clothes and furniture.