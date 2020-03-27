'For people that really need it': Local restaurant gives customers option to pay later during COVID-19 crisis

As COVID-19 continues to impact many aspects of everyday life, one restaurant in Corbin is taking it upon themselves to make sure everyone who needs food can have it.

"It's not free food, it's helping community. It's helping people that really need it," said Si Senor owner Oscar Lopez.

Lopez decided to start paying for customers who are in a hard time because of the COVID-19 crisis. He is giving them an option to pay him back later.

"It's just for people that really need it. Don't take advantage you know just because," said Lopez.

He decided to pay for his customers food because of the hard times he went through in his life.

"I cannot do anything about my county but I'm going to do it for Corbin or London," said Lopez.

Lopez also ordered t-shirts to sell to help pay for the food as the money was coming out of his own pocket.

Friends soon jumped in to help.

"We're actually donating, there's like 22 or 23 something like that shirts to them to sell," said friend Shannin Jenkins.

Jenkins said you have to be a team in this crisis.

"Any profit they make will go towards feeding people," said Jenkins.

Si Senor is located on Main Street in downtown Corbin. They offer take out and delivery options.