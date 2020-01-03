'It's going to be a magical night': Local food truck donates $2K to Lawrence County's 'Night to Shine'

Hillbilly Hibachi pulled its truck into Louisa Friday night, meeting a line of eager customers as dozens of people waited for the truck window to raise.

But the customers were not contributing to the food truck's bottom line. Friday night's sales were devoted to helping Louisa's "Night to Shine."

Hillbilly Hibachi owners Adam Brown, Derek Hinkle and Travis York saw a post from Mitch Castle, the organizer of Louisa's "Night to Shine" event, informing the public that the event was short in funding.

The event, organized under the Tim Tebow Foundation umbrella, is free to attendees. But organizers have to find a way to fund the night.

"It's just such a good event and I really can't say enough good things about it," said York.

York said he volunteered as a "buddy" (date) at the event for years. So he has seen the event shine a light on the people who are often left in the background.

"To be able to see someone who's 80 years old put on a dress for the first time, put on make-up, come to a dance. It's just phenomenal," said Castle.

According to Castle, Louisa's "Night to Shine" celebrates more than 100 people in the community with things like dancing, "paparazzi," and a crowning ceremony, that they may never get to experience outside of the event because of their respective diagnoses.

"For them to be able to feel like a true king and queen for one night, it's very special," Castle said. "The special needs community doesn't always feel like that. They don't always feel like they're included. And that's what we want to be about. We want to include them."

Castle said the event is only possible because of the giving spirit of the Lawrence County community. And, even though the weather was not on their side, that community showed up. More than $2,000 was raised Friday which exceeded the amount Castle was originally seeking.

"It's going to create a magical night in 2020," said Castle.

York said he recently received a lot of community support paying for funeral costs after his mother's death. So he knows how much the people of the area can rally together to do good, which is why he wanted to help give them that "magical night."

"The community really blessed us with some help with that," York said. "And I was more than glad to give back to the community."

Louisa's Night to Shine is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7. Volunteer registration is now open. For more information, contact Mitch Castle via Facebook.