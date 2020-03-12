'It's disappointing': Martin County makes it to Sweet 16 after decades, tournament is postponed

After 37 years, Martin County is being represented in the KHSAA Sweet 16. But the community has to wait to see when that will happen and if they will be able to cheer their boys on.

Martin County High School picked up its first-ever regional title against Lawrence County Monday, making the newly-consolidated school the first in the county to secure a ticket to the Sweet 16 since 1983.

This season, the Cardinals have garnered a nest of community support, bringing the spirit of basketball back to the county.

"This year has really woken the community up. We probably had 600 to 700 people filling the stands up until the first of January. Then it really started picking up," said athletic director Chuck White.

That spirit starts with the pep section, mascot, cheerleaders, and school band, pouring out into the surrounding area.

But the boy's basketball team and its supporters will have to wait to show that spirit off. The KHSAA announced Thursday that the Sweet 16 is postponed until further notice, sending a wave of emotion through the halls of the high school.

"It's disappointing because we've been looking forward to playing in front of everybody up there," said junior center Trey James.

Members of the team say they are disappointed that they won't be playing next week, adding that they have poured their hearts into this season.

"It's a bummer, man," said pep section member Matthew Fitch. "I think it's unfair to them. I understand why, but I think it's unfair to them not to let them play."

Fitch said he knows how hard the boys have worked and just wants to see them put that work to the test.

"Everybody was looking forward to going. We had 40-some people sign up to ride the pep bus just yesterday. So, people are not really liking it," James said.

In the meantime, as they wait to hear news about a possible postponement date, the Cardinals hope the spirit they have awoken will stick around and the fan section will be able to join them if the game is rescheduled.

"That typical blue city of Lexington may become a red city whenever Martin County comes to fill that Rupp Arena," said White.

Because they believe this is their year to bring home a championship.