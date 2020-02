Most cats sit at the door and meow when they want to come inside, but not Tigger. This Harlan County kitty makes sure his owners see just how determined he is to get out of the cold.

"You know it is cold outside when your cat Tigger does jumping jacks to get your attention to let him in," wrote the ladies at Addy's Hair Affair in Baxter.

You can watch Tigger's antics in the above video.

