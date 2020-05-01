'It’s big highs and big lows': Johnson County native on the frontline of COVID-19 in New York City

Johnson County native, Jarrod Cole, is on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

He graduated from the UK College of Health and Sciences in 2016 with his degree in physician assistant studies. He moved to New York City shortly after graduation.

Cole works 13 to 15 hour days at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

“Basically our whole hospital turned into a COVID hospital," said Cole.

The hospital has 300 to 350 beds, but they had to create more patient care areas as they had up to 450 COVID-19 patients at a time.

Being a physician's assistant he can diagnose patients, prescribe medication and do procedures.

“I can manage vents which is very important for these patients in the patient population because about half of them were ventilator-dependent at some point.”

He works in the intensive care units. Cole spends his days tending to patients and calling families to update them on their loved ones.

“The worst part is having to share news that a new development has happened or the patient just isn’t making progress and we’re expecting that they are likely going to die within the next couple of days," said Cole.

Cases in New York City have peaked.

“The amount of patients coming in with COVID are less. The amount of patients that are leading is more so that’s promising," said Cole.

Lenox Hill celebrated a big milestone on Thursday.

"We just celebrated our 1,000 discharge for our COVID patients yesterday and we had a huge parade for the guy as we wheeled him out so it was pretty cool to see," said Cole.

He says the biggest tole on him is emotionally and mentally. He says he exercises and meditates to help handle it all, and he calls his family in Kentucky every night.