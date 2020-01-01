'It's basically a ghost town': Martin County loses community staple

One grocery store in Martin County has been what many call a community staple for decades.

60 years ago, the store opened as Inez Supermarket under the ownership of Derle Walker. Since then, the store has also been called ShopRite, among other names. But it has stayed in the family.

Most recently, under the ownership of Walker's daughter, Judith Ousley, the store became Inez IGA.

Ousley said the store has been experiencing financial issues for years and she hoped the IGA umbrella could help keep the doors open. But next week, they close for good.

"I tried the best I can," Ousley said.

She said a lack of customers contributed to the decision to close the store, writing on the store's Facebook page that it was "due to the economy."

Bakery-Deli employee Jessica Howard spent a year working at the store.

"It was more of a family," Howard said. "The community is small."

She said being a part of people's life milestones through cake decorating was a blessing to her.

"It's something I looked forward to going to work every day for," she said.

Now she is looking for a new job that can give her the same satisfaction as the store officially closes its doors.

"I mean, we really don't have much of an option in this town. It's basically a ghost town anymore," she said. "It's really a historic moment to lose this store."

She said the store was a "great place" to shop and work, but she knows the economy has made things difficult for everyone. She said she hopes it is not too late for other businesses. Adding that she encourages others - both in and outside of Inez - to shop local in order to keep other community staples alive.

"It helps the community. It helps bring revenue into the town, It helps bring jobs into the town.," she said. "If we don't have a grocery store, if we don't have the things we need, then this town is going to go under. "

Inez IGA remains open, with discounted prices, until Monday. Ousley said the Warfield IGA will not be impacted by the closure of the Inez store but may gain a few employees from Inez. Ousley encourages shoppers to take their business to that location.