'It's a lot of stress:' R&C Hot Dog Shack relying on community to stay afloat

R&C Hot Dog Shack in Cumberland is just one of the countless restaurants struggling through this pandemic.

“It is slow since all this virus started. People can’t dine in so they, they always come in just to sit around and talk and now they can’t do that," said Cathy Johnson, part owner.

Two years ago, sisters Angela Smith and Cathy Johnson started the business as a tribute.

"I mean you know we opened this in memory of my mom and dad," Said Angela Smith.

The last few weeks have been full of stress.

"Trying to cover food cost and all that," said Johnson.

The severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night made them worry even more.

"I got messages this morning saying the roof was blown off which it wasn't it was just a piece of tin on the side of the building," said Johnson.

Thankfully, the roof was an easy fix, unlike the struggle to pay their bills.

"We pay out of pocket. We barely cover the food cost right now," said Smith.

They are relying on their regular customers to stay afloat.

“We just about eat lunch here every day," said customer Scynus Parrott. "I'd rather trade locally any day of the week that I can."

They are thankful to have a community behind them.

"They have stayed true and we thank them everyday," said Smith.

The sisters are running everything by themselves. They are offering curbside and delivery services.

They are open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.