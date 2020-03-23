'It's a different world': ARH taking extra precautions against COVID-19

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 by stopping it at the door.

ARH Medical facilities across the region opened up screening tents outside of their facilities to screen patients before they enter emergency departments.

Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg Community CEO Tim Hatfield said it is about taking care of patients and healthcare providers.

"I don't think we can take enough caution at this point in time. Every day it's a changing environment," Hatfield said.

He said the hospital has opened two areas: A Walking-Well Area for patients with minor issues. They are taken to the upper side of the Emergency Department. Patients who meet the criteria for screening are evaluated and then taken to either the front of the emergency department or isolated in their personal vehicle in the event that further screening is needed.

He said, as of Monday, no coronavirus tests were conducted at the hospital.

He said community leadership has helped to keep communication up-to-date in the county.

"Communication is key. It's a very fluid situation," he said. "It's one of those things where you plan for the worst but hope for the best."

He said patients who display respiratory issues are being sent to the Viral Respiratory Clinic outside of the ARH Archer Clinic. He said there are six more of those clinics throughout the ARH network.

"I think it's all about preparation," said Hatfield. "ARH as a system, in terms of our leadership team, we've been involved very early on. We were very proactive."

He said ARH is taking every precaution to make sure the community is as safe as possible.

"I think we have a great plan. And we have it in place. And we've educated our community, we've educated our staff, and we have daily conversations- four or five times a day- about potential changes and ways to improve our process."

He said though Highlands ARH has not performed any tests at this time, he expects that may change soon.

He said all testing is still limited and depends on patients running a fever of more than 100.4 and respiratory issues, as well as recent travel considerations.

As of Friday, "Have you been in an area where a Coronavius patient has tested positive?" was added to the list of screening questions.

Hatfield said limiting that exposure is important.

"The less people that you come in contact with the better," he urged. "It's a different world today that we're living in, It's not something you really can't plan a lot for."

He said it's time to "hunker down" and take care of one another by keeping a safe distance and encouraging people as the quarantine timeframes continue.

"We just want our patients and our community to stay strong and lift each other up and pray for each other and help each other out," he said.