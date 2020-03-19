"It’s a big deal." Knott County Trail Ride on the brink of cancellation

Knott County Director of Tourism, Zack Hall, said plans whether or not to cancel the Knott County Spring Trail Ride while be discussed in a meeting next week.

"We are just waiting to see how everything is going to unfold," said Zack Hall. "Where everything is kind of went down for two weeks, there is still the possibility that this could happen. We are trying to stay optimistic."

The Knott County Spring Trail Ride is currently scheduled for April 26th through May 3rd.

"It is one of the biggest events our county has."

The horse ride brings more than 2,000 people to Knott County for eight days camping on the mountain.

"The economic impact that it has on our area is roughly $500,000-$1 million," said Hall. "So it’s a big deal."

While the area would hate to miss out on the event, the county is focused on the bigger picture.

"We really do you wanna have this event. It’s one of our biggest things. But we have to do what’s best for the people," Hall said.

The board will hold a meeting Thursday, March 26th to discuss whether or not to cancel the ride.