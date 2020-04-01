It's Census Day! Make sure to fill out your 2020 census form

April 1st is Census Day. The Census is a nationwide survey that comes around every 10 years.

In mailboxes across the country sits a packet, the census questionnaire, which helps count the population.

Michelle Archer, Assistant Regional Census Manager, says the questionnaire helps local, state, and federal officials make funding decisions for several programs in our communities.

“It is important that people respond and respond in a matter that we can quickly get the data in," said Archer. “ These programs are so vital to the states and communities. Programs such as emergency management, healthcare infrastructure, schools, school lunch programs, roadways, hospitals all these things we use day to day."

When you go to your mailbox to get that 9 question form, Archer says the process is pretty simple and safe to complete.

“Depending on how many people live in the household it takes less than 10 minutes to complete the questionnaire," said Archer. "We only use the statistical data. We don’t share your information with any other agency and by law, we are not allowed to disclose the data on the census form for 72 years."

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak she is encouraging people to respond online.

"We are really encouraging people to respond now and quickly get their answers in to really help us with that door to door and face-to-face contact."

Trying to ensure our voices are heard and people are counted for within our region.

The official deadline to respond to the census is August 14th.

You can respond online, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.