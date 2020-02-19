'It's All For Children': 3rd annual telethon for Judi's Place for Kids

Wednesday is the third annual 'It's All For Children' Telethon, sponsored by WYMT and Gearheart Communications at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. The telethon is from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

All the proceeds go to Judi's Place for Kids, a non-profit organization providing resources for kids who have been abused. To donate, call 606-637-GIVE, text GIVE to 606-653-9704 or go online at judisplace.org/telethon.

Judi's Place has been helping abused children for nearly 20 years. They help more than 400 children a year, from Pike, Floyd, Martin, Johnson and Magoffin Counties. They run completely off donations.

They hope this telethon will raise $25,000. Many community partners will speak, as well as a variety of entertainment from Coaltown Dixie to Nick Jamerson to local youth performers.

Executive Director Laura Kretzer said hearing back from the children they have helped is what keeps her going.

"It's really hard work to work in the field of child abuse and hear such heartbreaking stories on a day to day basis, so when someone reaches back out to us and lets us know that we've made a difference. It makes every day that we've worked worth it," Kretzer said.

Judi's Place is named for Judi Conway, the first former First Lady of Kentucky.