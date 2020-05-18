"It was amazing": Floyd Central holds graduation parade

Sirens, honking, smiles, and waves are all sights and sounds from Floyd Central's parade celebrating the class of 2020.

“A typical parade you don’t have the social distancing that takes place so we thought what would be a better way than to just tour all the little communities that make up our school district,” said Superintendent Danny Adkins.

The graduation parade went 50 miles through Floyd County with more than 200 cars in the parade.

“I didn’t expect for it to be this big. The groups were twice as big and nearly every home coming out of Left Beaver through Wayland and Garrett people were out they were waving they had their fences decorated, they were holding signs, it was amazing,” added Adkins.

Although, it was not the walk across the stage the seniors hoped for the parade was still a special celebration.

"I think I probably enjoyed this more than I would’ve walking across the stage and of course at first it was kind of hard to grasp that I wouldn’t be able to do it, but it ended up being really awesome,” said Senior Cami Brewer.

“But my staff is like so important to me and I’m so thankful for them because I’ve messaged them every day asking questions and they’re always ready to help me and respond,” added Brewer.

The parents, facility, and staff could not be more proud of the resilience of the senior class.

“Anything we’ve asked classwork, AP classwork, AP tests, they’ve done it. NTI packets. They’ve been willing to do what it takes to graduate and if I’m not mistaken we’ve had every senior in Floyd County graduate,” added Adkins.

Adkins says he hopes they can make this parade a tradition for years to come.