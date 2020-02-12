'It looked like an ocean': Rescue team urges people to use caution around floodwaters in Knox County

In Knox County, some roads are already covered with water and flood victims from last week are anxious.

Rescue coordinators are warning everyone to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, just like rescue crews have to be when going out for a rescue.

"We have to know the area a little bit and know what dangers could be in that area. We kind of try to read the water, whether it be sometimes it's even too swift to put a boat on," said Gerald Baker, captain of the search and rescue team in Knox County. "Safety to our personnel is top priority."

While flood victims try to prepare for what may come, they also remember what they already went through last week.

"I'm afraid this water is going to come up again and if it does it will scare me this time," said Patty Butler. She lives in Barbourville by the river.

Last week the water covered her kitchen, bathroom and living room floors. She is now sleeping in her storage shed, afraid the waters will rise while she sleeps.

"It is creeping up. I can see it. It is going to come right up over there on that low spot," she said as she watches the river behind her home, pointing out how it touched her home. "It got right up there to the window."

Over on Wynn Hollow a mother recalls the agony of Thursday's flooding.

"We was trapped for six days, while everybody else was getting out in two we was trapped for six, " she said.

This morning she had to take her daughter to school because KY 459 was already covered with water.

"It looks like an ocean. School buses cannot even run."

Emergency teams are prepared for what this week may bring, saying that having everyone on the same page is key.

"I think that will help us more this time because each agency knows what the other one is doing," said Baker.

Last week, with 31 rescues and 6 animal rescues, he reminded the community how important it is to think before you act. One Knox County man was found submerged in his car in Whitley County after last week's flood.

"Realize that when you do [drive through water], that you are putting multiple lives in danger because they having to come and rescue you," Baker stressed.