'It is definitely putting pressure on things':Bride's dress may not show up on time due to coronvirus restrictions

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, the affect of halts of shipping has made its way to the commonwealth.

May 9th is the day Randi-Nicole Napier and her fiance Zach Blanton will tie the knot. The tedious wedding planning from the shoes, hair and venue to the most important thing.

"I went to the wedding dress shop, got my dress," said Napier. She ordered her dress in August of 2019.

"I was so excited because it is so pretty but they said it would be at least 24 weeks to come in." It should have been in Hazard middle to late January. But not anymore.

"It is going to be at least mid to late March."

What is the hold up? Restrictions because of the coronavirus.

"It felt like a punch in the gut almost because you want it to be here so bad, that is one of the most important things."

Nicole Shouse, owner of The Perfect Place and Napier's wedding planner heard the news, feeling helpless. "She is like, my dress is stuck in customs," said Shouse. "We as wedding planners make sure everything is as calm and cool and relaxed for the bride the day of."

When it comes to the dress. "No, we have no control over that." But that did not stop her.

"Definitely appreciate her because she is already trying to put a game plan in place," said Napier.

Shouse made a Facebook post: "We may be facing our first corona visit issue at The Perfect Place. We have a wedding dress caught up in customs. If anyone has a dress size 12, 14 or 16 you are interested in selling, renting or getting rid of please send pics and price. Thanks and please share."

"She probably had 15 or 20 people already offer to give her a dress," said Shouse.

Napier able to breathe a sigh of relief. "That is the good thing about living where I do you know everybody always comes together and helps you really stressed out and needing something."

"That is the way Hazard is," said Shouse.

This experience alone let Napier know her special day will be memorable one way or another.