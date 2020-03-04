'It is about time she stands up for her actions': Bond hearing for Alyssa Noble rescheduled

One month ago, Alyssa Noble appeared in court for what was supposed to be a bond hearing on Wednesday.

She previously pled not guilty to a 'tampering with evidence' charge as well as public intoxication. This came after deputies say Noble was found high on drugs when she was supposed to be on house arrest.

On Wednesday, a judge said this hearing was called because he had only verbally revoked Noble's bond. Under those conditions, she was allowed to leave her home but only under the condition her mother was with her. The arrest citation from January 29th said 'she was nowhere to be found.'

When Noble was called before the judge, a lack of evidence was not present. The drug test results, where officials say Noble used toilet water to try and alter her drug test, were not presented.

While the parents of Paige Hays continue to show up at every court hearing, they say showing up every time lets the court system know they are never giving up.

"They do not understand how hard it is for us to have to keep coming back and some people might say well you do not need to be there but we do need to be there. I want to be a reminder that my child was killed from the same actions that she was involved in a month ago," said Louise Johnson, mother of Paige Hays.

"I am not a lawyer and I get angry and I get mad," she said. Sharing her frustrations about the system. "I do not understand all the rules behind all this but we will be there every time."

Both Paige Hays' parents show up to all of the hearings. Louise, always ready to speak up for Paige. This time, her father, Curtis Johnson is breaking his silence.

"I think they are just pulling us along wanting everyone to forget and it is about time she stands up for her actions," he said.

The Johnson's only wanting Noble to do the right thing.

"She knows she did wrong. She knows she killed Paige, and in my opinion, she deserves the rest of her life in jail," he said.

A family still hurting understands the love a parent has for their child.

"I know you love your children and it is good to protect your children and uphold them," said Louise. "But you do not uphold them when they are wrong."

Still leaning on their faith to get them through, some may ask, "How can you still trust God?"

"God did not do this. If it was not for God we probably would not be standing here today. He is going to make sure she gets justified for what she done," said Curtis Johnson.

Noble's bond hearing is rescheduled for March 11, 2020.