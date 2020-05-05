'It gives me a sense of completion': Local high school gives seniors their graduating moment in front of family

With all in person graduations canceled due to COVID-19, they knew they had to get creative in order to give their seniors the day they deserved.

“It was really disappointing at first. All of us kinda knew it was going to happen," said senior class Vice President Aiden Lamb.

So they came up with an idea that would still give the seniors their graduating moment and still follow CDC guidelines.

Seniors are scheduling a time to come to the high school in cap and gown and walk across the stage in front of four of their family members.

“It gives me like a sense of completion," said Lamb.

Each senior is being videoed as they walk across the stage, so Bell County High School can create a seamless graduation video to give to all the seniors.

“Actually coming here and doing it was a really good experience," said senior Olivia Lynch.

The seniors were excited to have their big moment, but their families were even more excited for them.

“I have been very emotional honey. I’ve already cried this morning," said Samantha Ledford, the mother of a senior Olivia Ledford.

Nathan and Samantha Ledford expected they would not have the chance to see the biggest day in their daughter's life.

"That was kind of hard but then you see this and you think we get a little bit you know and we’re very thankful.”

They are thankful for the creative minds of the Bell County High School staff that gave their children the day they deserve.

Seniors were also given a graduation photo that was taken and printed during the video session.