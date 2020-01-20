"It forces me to think about hope.": Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of the Perry County community came out to celebrate and honor the life of Martin Luther King Junior on Monday.

Tyrone Manace, an attendee, says he tries to make sure it is a yearly tradition.

"I try to make it every year. One year probably missed but I'm here today," said Manace.

Jody Fugate also attended the event, he says it is important to remember what King stood for.

"Bringing everybody together as one that's always what it meant to me even as a child and even now."

Aaron Thompson, President Council on Postsecondary Education, spoke at the event. He says there is something people should focus on.

"It forces me to think about hope. That we still need to put forth in America, and Kentucky and then the hills of Kentucky especially," said Thompson. "I believe in continuous improvement. I mean I can look back and celebrate history or I can even look at history and say I don't want to celebrate that and that's fine. But that should only be to give me a baseline."

Thompson speaking this message -- to make tomorrow better.

"How do I create a situation by where I make tomorrow better based on where I am today. "

A group of people marched after the event from Hazard Community and Technical College into downtown Hazard.