Like it's meant to be: Harlan coffee shop owners say new shop is a blessing

Moonbow Tipple Coffee & Sweets opened its doors on Monday to more than 100 people.

"You know, we love coffee, we like to go to coffee shops. But it wasn't really a desire to open a coffee shop. As much as it was, it felt like Harlan really needed a coffee shop," said owner Sky Marietta.

Opening day is something the Mariettas were not sure would ever come to fruition.

"Oh my goodness, it's been in the works a long time. So we've had this long chronology of it where, in 2016, Jeff wrote a letter to the owner of the building. Asking him, you know, if he could make a different offer. He heard back from that a year later, a year to the day," said Marietta. "At the time, we were working on our building in Corbin. And, we were like, 'well our hands are full.' But, they worked out some special financing with us so we got the building. And then, we were waiting to renovate it but we ended up renovating it more quickly."

The next issue was finding equipment to run the coffee shop.

"We didn't think we could afford the coffee equipment. When a coffee shop went out of business in Middlesboro and we were able to purchase pretty much all the equipment," Marietta added.

She said it felt like it was all meant to happen.

"So, so many beautiful moments. It just feels like it's really something bigger than ourselves," Marietta said.

She feels that the bigger picture is giving back to her community. The coffee shop helps them do so by adding new jobs and a lively space to draw people into Harlan.

"We'd love to see it grow, we'd love to hire more people. We'd love to have community events here. Because really it's about creating a center for the community. A place to gather, a place where somebody could maybe do their homework. Or we might have an open-mic night or people might get married here. We really want to create that place," said Marietta.

Moonbow Tipple Coffee & Sweets is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.