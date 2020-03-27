'It doesn't have to be on Easter': Pike County church to uphold 40-year tradition

For 39 years, Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church has put on its production of "The Easter Story."

The church uses the performance as a ministry tool, bringing in people from all across the region to fill the church house with thousands of attendees throughout the weekend performances.

"It's kind of the lifeblood of our church. We have always used the Easter story as a revival to invigorate our church," said Brian Hundley.

As the church was preparing for its 40th performance, COVID-19 struck. Now the Easter story will not take place as originally planned, but they are not letting the virus win.

According to Hundley, members of the church put their hearts into the message because it is their mission.

"It's a gift from the Lord that we really feel like He's given to us," said Hundley. "He's given us the exact resources that we need to be able to do it."

He said a calendar does not create Easter and the story of Jesus has no expiration date.

"We always seem to find a way to do it and to perform it in a way that brings honor and glory to Him," Hundley said. "It's not canceled. The Easter story's never canceled because the Easter story will always live in the hearts of those that love it."

Jamie Bartley said the members of the church are now using the promise of the play as a light at the end of the tunnel.

"As soon as the restrictions are lifted we'll be able to go right into it, set the dates that we're gonna have the performances, and be able to do it pretty quickly," Bartley said.

Hundley said the play may be on the back burner, but the church is still focused on putting the Word out there for the 40th year.

"It was on the forefront of our minds to make sure that the Easter Story was gonna be told this year. It doesn't have to be on Easter," Hundley said.

The church, like many others, has been using its Facebook page for virtual church services. They will also post updates about the play on the page when a new date is set.