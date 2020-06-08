"It can happen to anybody": Hot cars pose a danger to children and pets

As temperatures rise with summer nearing, Kentucky State Police have joined "Keep Kids Cool."

"2019 nationwide there were 52 deaths from children being left in vehicles unattended," says Trooper Jody Sims.

The numbers might not seem like a lot but it is a costly mistake.

"I hate to say complacency but a lot of adults think that won’t happen to me," said Sims.

On a day that reaches just 80 degrees, the car can reach temperatures of 99 degrees in 10 minutes, 109 in 20 minutes and nearly 125 degrees in an hour.

"Even if windows are rolled down it still poses as a threat to young children," said Sims.

Children are not the only ones at risk.

"We get a lot of calls about dogs being in cars around here on really really hot days," said Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, Allie Mullins.

Mullins says pets can be at risk in minutes.

"I think they actually get hotter than we do because they have all of their fur. So it’s like having a winter coat on in the middle of summer," said Mullins.

Kentucky State Police says while the advice might sound simple, the difference could be life or death.

"Look before you lock. A lot of times it’s a good idea to maybe take an item that you absolutely have to have with you throughout the day when you’re traveling like a purse or a computer bag or a billfold or your phone and put it in the back," said Sims.

Because it can happen to anybody.

Kentucky had just two deaths last year, but KSP says that is two too many.