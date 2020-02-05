Project leaders hope to eradicate oral cancer in Eastern Kentucky

On Issues & Answers, Steve Hensley sat down with U.K. College of Dentistry officials who talked about a prevalent problem many Kentuckians face - oral cancer.

A $1 million grant in 2018 from the United Health Foundation is helping to address the issue. The project, called ‘Eradicate Oral Cancer in Eastern Kentucky', serves people in Harlan, Letcher and Pike Counties.

Pamela Stein VanArsdall with the University of Kentucky says the project has many purposes.

"One of our main goals with the grant is to just let people know what causes oral cancer, what it looks like, how you can prevent it, the importance of getting an annual screening and those kinds of things."

The three-year project will help target a specific group.

"We are hoping with this screening we are doing in schools and in colleges, and we're really hoping to get the message out about tobacco. People know about the dangers of tobacco but we really want to create some champions."

Many free screenings have been hosted through the project.

To find out more about oral cancer and the project, watch Issues & Answers at 7 p.m. on Monday, Februrary 10th.

