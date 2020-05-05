Is Kentucky reopening too soon? Health officials and businesses weigh in

As the Commonwealth moves towards a gradual reopening, sister-station WKYT reports that both health experts and business leaders agree it is important to take plenty of precautions while doing so and that the public must do their part to keep everyone safe.

Next Monday marks the beginning of Kentucky's phased-in reopening, in which manufacturing and construction will resume statewide.

Ashli Watts, President of Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce, says they have worked with the office of Governor Beshear to create the list of requirements for those industries as work resumes.

"I think most businesses and employees know that the new normal is going to look very different," she says. "We're going to be using masks, we're going to have temperature checks, and all the things the governor has talked about."

Many health experts believe the number of cases will continue to rise nationwide, which is why it is crucial for the public to help mitigate the spread as businesses open up.

"The social distancing, the handwashing, the sterilization, the masks. All those things add just a little bit," says ER physician Ryan Stanton. "With adding a little bit in totality they're going to make a big difference in terms of that curve."

So far, there has not been much strain on the state's healthcare system, with overflow hospitals going unused.

Watts says the major issue for businesses to open back up is daycares being closed.

She says they have discussed workplaces providing childcare, which she hopes will limit the exposure for those children to people in those workplaces.

