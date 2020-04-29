Deputies investigating skeletal remains discovered in Pulaski County

Officials are investigating after skeletal remains were found on the Pulaski/Wayne County line.

Sister station WKYT reports a Pulaski County sheriff’s deputy said law enforcement officials from Madison County are also assisting in the case.

The investigation is happening along KY 1765, near Conley Bottom. A neighbor in the area told WKYT that Ella Jackson and her husband had a vacation home there.

Jackson's husband, Glenn Jackson, recently pleaded not guilty in Ella's murder.

Officers continue to investigate the death of Ella Jackson, and have served warrants and searched properties related to that case.

Richmond police are said to not be involved with the death investigation. They are the ones who headed up the investigation into Ella Jackson's death.

Additional details are expected to be released later today.