Low visibility, high rainfall likely caused Pike County train derailment, per NTSB

One month ago on February 13, 2020, CSX Transportation freight train K42911, a high-hazard flammable key train carrying denatured ethanol, derailed in Draffin, Kentucky.

Now, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board is shining new light on the disaster.

According to the report, the area received quite a bit of rainfall on the night of the derailment, which caused a landslide that covered the tracks with debris.

The train crew told investigators that the debris from the landslide was as high as the nose of the lead locomotive. The engineer said they could only see around five car lengths ahead of them due to rain, fog, curves and darkness.

According to wireless uploads from the train’s energy management system, the train had been traveling at a speed between 24 and 25 mph, which was within the operational speed of the tracks.

The derailment involved three locomotives, one buffer car and four loaded tank cars. Two of the derailed tank cars released 38,400 gallons of denatured ethanol.

The ethanol and diesel fuel from the locomotives ignited, covering the locomotives and the second and third tank cars in flames.

The train crew escaped from the burning lead locomotive by jumping into the river, where they were rescued by emergency responders.

Due to concerns that the tank car nearest to the fire that did not derail would be affected by the intensity of the heat, emergency responders evacuated the surrounding area with six to ten homes.

The engineer and the conductor sustained minor injuries. Nobody in the homes was hurt.

This National Transportation Safety Board investigation will focus on mountain or hillside slide detection and weather alerts along with the performance of US Department of Transportation tank cars in this and other accidents.

All aspects of the Draffin, Kentucky, accident remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar accidents.