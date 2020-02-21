Intoxicated babysitter accused of speeding with 6 unrestrained kids

Kentucky State Police say three women are in jail after a traffic stop.

Wednesday evening, troopers spotted an SUV going 97 mph on I-165 in Ohio County.

Kentucky State Police said they first saw three young children, who were not restrained. They said they could also smell a strong odor of marijuana.

The driver, 18-year-old Krislon Talbott, reportedly failed field sobriety tests.

During the tests, troopers said they heard a noise and found three more young children asleep in the rear cargo space.

Talbott and two other adult passengers were arrested and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Social Services took the children, who were all under the age of five. Troopers say the women were babysitting the children.

Talbott’s charges include various traffic violations, DUI, eight counts of wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, six counts of failure to use a child restraint device, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Peyton Coomes, 19, is charged with public intoxication, six counts of wanton endangerment, six counts of failure to use a child restraint device and possession of marijuana.

Allison Frazier, 20, is charged with public intoxication, six counts of wanton endangerment, six counts of failure to use a child restraint device, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, six counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

