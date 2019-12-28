Into the beak of danger: Kentucky officers save CVS customers from hostile chicken

A couple of police officers in Elizabethtown sprang into action to save CVS customers from a felonious fowl on Friday.

The department shared a post to its Facebook page explaining the dangerous situation where two officers had to take down a rogue chicken wreaking havoc in the pharmacy’s parking lot.

It reads in part:

“A very hostile chicken was menacing patrons at a local pharmacy today. Probably feeding an addiction to corn or grubs or birdseed or whatever the heck chickens eat. Responding officers were pecked viciously by the uncooperative fowl fiend, and he made some adept use of vehicles for cover. Some quick thinking, unflappable bravery, and some MacGyver like ingenuity involving a milk crate lead to the swift apprehension of the peevish poultry.”

The post goes on to say the two officers overcame the situation with some rest and relaxation with some much-needed doughnut therapy.