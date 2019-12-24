Interstate 75 packed with holiday travelers

While many already reached their Christmas destinations, the roads are still packed with holiday travelers.

I-75 in London is no exception. While many in the area are staying local, people from out of town are still pouring through the interstate.

Those who are traveling are thankful that gas prices dropped since last month, and AAA said those prices should continue to decline.

Families traveling with children and their pets said the roads have been smooth and most of their stops are just so they can stretch their legs.

One couple has been driving with their two dogs since 3 a.m.

"They're usually pretty good at holding it for a while, but they get bored very easily. And then we've only stopped twice I think so far. This will be our third. And then we're heading up to Starbucks in a minute. Need some caffeine," said Alecia Brandenburg, who is traveling from South Carolina.

Many people said they started their travels as early as possible to avoid what they thought would be busy roads.

"We got on the road at six-thirty this morning. We're coming from Ann Arbor Michigan," said Morgan Brown. " We're going to Ocala just north of Orlando."

While some are traveling to meet their loved ones unexpectedly. "I'm traveling to Pell City, Alabama. It's about five hundred or so miles. This was a spare of the moment thing because my husband has to work, so I"m going to see him," said Emily from Salyersville.

Whether it be five hundred miles or five, travelers are making it a point to get to their destinations to spend Christmas Eve with their families.