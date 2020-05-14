Inside renovations and outside seating: local restaurants prepare to open on May 22

Restaurants in Kentucky are going on nearly two months without having any dine-in customers due to COVID-19 and Gov. Beshear's orders.

Many restaurants are struggling, but there are some that have been able to find a silver lining in everything - they have been able to renovate.

“Actually we’ve been cleaning, painting, redone all the floors, put a bunch of new tables and chairs in," said one Doug Campbell, an owner of Big Blue Smokehouse.

Big Blue Smokehouse in Hazard has been around for more about eight years.

“We were doing really good business. And it is.. it pretty well crippled our business other than you know, what few take-outs we get a day,” he added.

Campbell estimates roughly 75-percent of their revenue has been lost due to COVID-19 and the restrictions around it.

Catering brings in a sizeable chunk of their revenue, and without large events, that is all but non-existent.

But in their downtime, with only staff allowed in the building, they have been able to renovate much of the area.

On top of the visual improvements, they have added a new drink menu.

Once May 22 comes, they will only be able to open inside to 33-percent capacity, so they are working to build a patio outside.

“We’re gonna set up a lot of tables across the sidewalk and on the other side over there,” he said.

The patio will have between 40 to 50 seats and will make up for much of the seating they will lose inside.

“The people you make relationships with you know, you didn’t know them before they started coming in but they become regulars and you get a good rapport with them.. and we’ll be looking forward to seeing all of our people.”

They said they will be following all the proper guidelines for sanitizing and cleaning the restaurant.